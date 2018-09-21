Is Anil Thadani Under-Reporting The Box-Office Collections Of Stree Because Of Raazi?

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree has been on a phenomenal run at the Box-Office as the 3-week collections of the film as per the producers stand at a humongous sum of Rs 112.67 crores. The movie is on its course to challenge the lifetime collections of Alia Bhatt – Vicky Kaushal starrer Raazi, which raked in Rs 123.17 crores at the Box-Office in India. Stree is approximately Rs 11 crores short of Raazi, however trade sources reveal that distributor Anil Thadani has been asked to underplay the Box-Office collections of Stree.

“Raazi is the highest grossing film lead by a female protagonist, and even that film was distributed by Anil Thadani. The distributor maintains a healthy relation with Karan Johar, whose every second film is distributed by Thadani under his banner, AA Films. Thadani has been asked to underplay the collections of Stree to make sure that it ends below Raazi at the domestic Box-Office,” said a source close to the development.

Both Stree and Raazi proved to be a surprise package at the Box-Office, as no one really expected the two films to rake in over Rs 100 crore in India. The horror comedy proved to be the third Rs 100 crore grosser for Shraddha Kapoor after ABCD 2 and Ek Villain, and the first for Rajkummar Rao. The film fetched an extremely positive response from the audience and is still going strong at the Box-Office. The film withstood competition over the weeks, however it would be interesting to see where the film ends its run in India.

A couple of weeks back, the producers of the film announced its sequel with Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead, and the speculations are rife that Stree 2 will hit the big screen in the second half of 2019.