Sui Dhaaga Run Time, Censor Report, Screen Count – All That You Need To Know About This Varun Dhawan & Anushka Sharma Film!

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma’s much anticipated film, Sui Dhaaga has been cleared by the censor board with a clean U i.e. Universal Only certificate. The CBFC has certified the film without a single cut, and the members feel that this is one film that can be enjoyed by the entire family together. The certified run-time of the film is 2 Hours 2 Minute And 29 Seconds i.e. 122 Minute And 29 Second.

The film is carrying positive reports in the trade and despite being a word of mouth driven film, Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma’s presence should ensure a respectable start at the Box-Office. Sui Dhaaga would be that one film whose biz should escalate over the weekend after a fair start, and then record a good trend at the Box-Office on the weekdays. In terms of pre-release buzz, the film isn’t really as hot as one would have expected it to be, however the first time pairing of Varun and Anushka is something that the audience are looking forward to.

Talking about the release size, the movie will be released on 2200 plus screens in India, and a reasonably wide release in the overseas belt taking into consideration the genre. We shall post the exact screen count a couple of days before the release, as the screen booking is still in progress, but a wide release is something that is assured. Keeping the screen count aside, even in terms of the show count the movie will get a solid showcasing at multiplexes and cinema hall across India. The restrained run-time shall help the film get huge number of shows, and as per the early estimates, the show count of the film will go past 11,000 in India.

Talking about the Box-Office expectations, we shall come up with Hype Meter for the film on Monday/Tuesday which shall consist of in-depth analysis of the pre-release buzz backed up with opening day prediction. Stay tuned for the exclusive pre-release analysis of the film. Directed by Sharat Katariya, Sui Dhaaga is slated to hit the big screen on 28th September 2018.