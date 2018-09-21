Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Rapping, Stitching & What Not – Salman Khan & Varun Dhawan To Have A Blast!

Ever since Bigg Boss 12 has started, the fans are ensured with the regular dose of gossips and entertainment. More than that, fans eagerly wait for Weekend Ka Vaar to telecast as we get to see Salman Khan taking everyone’s class.

Now it is being reported that Varun Dharan will be the first celebrity guest of Bigg Boss 12, as he will be shooting for Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan today.

According to a report in DNA, makers have planned some fun activities with the young actor. To begin with, Varun will make Salman to stitch his initials SK on the scarf since he is promoting his upcoming film, Sui Dhaaga. Later, Bhaijaan and Varun will be seen rapping on Varun’s Tamma Tamma song, from Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

According to the DNA sources, Dhawan will divide the contestants in two groups and give them a task of stitching pillows. “Varun will be monitoring the chore and whoever stitches the maximum number of pillows will be declared the winner. Also, this time, since there are a few singers in the house like Anup Jalota among the celebrities and Deepak Thakur-Urvashi Vani from commoners, there will be a lot of singing, with Varun taking the lead, crooning his hit tracks,” says the source.

With plenty of fun inside the house, let’s wait for the high dose of entertainment on the Weekend Ka Vaar.