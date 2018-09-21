Eela Helicopter Actress Kajol: Don’t Think SRK, Aditya Chopra, Amrish Ji Or I Can Take The Credit For DDLJ

Bollywood actress Kajol, who is gearing up for her upcoming release Eela Helicopter, thinks that none of her Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge (DDLJ) co-stars or the director Aditya Chopra can take the credit of what the film is today.

During an interactive session, Kajol said that the film is what it is just because of the audiences. She was asked if DDLJ gets remade today, who she thinks can be a perfect fit for it, to which she promptly replied, “It can’t be remade. At the time of making the film, we were not sure if it will be a good or not. We didn’t know what was going to happen. We haven’t made that film (what it is today). We surely made and released it. But we didn’t make the phenomena of DDLJ. It is the audience that has appreciated the film so much.“

Reminiscing an anecdote, the Dilwale actress said, “I have met people who say that they got married after watching DDLJ and then they made their kids see the film. They say they tell their kids that they have to see the film. The film is like a family heirloom that is passed on to the next generation.“ “So I don’t think anyone of us can take credit for making it what it is; neither Shah Rukh, Adi, me or even Amrish ji. I also would like to thank Maratha Mandir,” she added.

Further ask her if she misses working in films and will we get to see her more frequently on the big screens now, she said, “Never, not at all. I don’t miss it at all. I’m happy working in one film in three years, two years or in five years also. That’s also fine with me. I like working, I enjoy it but I think that work is just a part of your life. There’s a lot of other things like family, kids which is very important. My kids need me a lot. I don’t think I should do films because I don’t have anything else to do. I don’t agree with that.”