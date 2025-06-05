In a monumental moment for Indian cinema and cultural collaboration between India and the UK, Aditya Chopra’s Come Fall In Love – The DDLJ Musical opened at the historic Manchester Opera House on June 4, 2025. The musical will play until June 21, 2025, putting Manchester and the UK’s support for international artistic collaboration at the centre stage.

Following the opening, Lisa Nandy, Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, UK, said the two nations are focused on deepening their cultural bonds by transforming Bollywood’s beloved story Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge into a musical in the UK. Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Manchester, also shared that the city was honored to host the collaboration.

What Is Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical About?

Come Fall in Love—The DDLJ Musical is a new English musical comedy based on Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ), one of Bollywood’s biggest blockbusters starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. DDLJ is the longest-running title in Indian cinema, and it has been playing continuously in Mumbai since its release in 1995. The English musical features 18 brand-new English songs and a cast including both rising British talent with local links to Manchester and the North West, as well as internationally renowned South Asian artists.

Who Stars In Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical?

The musical stars Jena Pandya (Bhangra Nation, Mamma Mia) as Simran and Ashley Day (An American in Paris, Dynasty) as Raj along with Irvine Iqbal (The Father and the Assassin) as Baldev, Kara Lane (The Addams Family) as Minky, Harveen Mann-Neary (Bend It Like Beckham) as Lajjo, Amonik Melaco (Austenland) as Ben, Millie O’Connell (SIX) as Cookie, Ankur Sabharwal (Snakes and Ladders) as Ajit, Kinshuk Sen as Kuljit, Russell Wilcox (Exit The King) as Raj Sr.

Completing the cast are ensemble members Erica-Jayne Alden (A Christmas Carol: The Musical), Tash Bacarese-Hamilton (Frankie Goes to Bollywood), Scarlett Behl (Cinderella), Sophie Camble (Singin’ in the Rain), Gabrielle Cocca (Frozen: The Musical), Rohan Dhupar (Mamma Mia!), Joe Django (All England Dance Gala), Alexander Emery (Love Never Dies), Kuldeep Goswami (Bhangra Nation), Ella Grant (Once Upon a Time Tour), Yasmin Harrison (Burlesque), Mohit Mathur (Beyond Bollywood), Tom Mussell (Burlesque), Purvi Parmar (Little Shop of Horrors), Saaj Raja (Best of Enemies), Manu Sarswat (Cake The Musical), Garrett Tennant (Mamma Mia!), Sonya Venugopal (Life of Pi), and swings Emily Goodenough (Sunny Afternoon), Marina Lawrence-Mahrra (The Secret Silk), Jordan Maisuria-Wake (Peter Pan).

What Did Lisa Nandy & Andy Burnham Say About Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical’s Opening In Manchester?

Lisa Nandy, Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, UK, said, “It was a privilege to represent the UK government in India last month where I met with my ministerial counterparts to help strengthen the deep cultural ties between our two great countries. That deepening bond between our nations is evident in one of Bollywood’s most beloved stories coming to the UK. I hope that ‘Come Fall in Love’ – The DDLJ Musical is a great success in Manchester showcasing a talented British cast, including many local performers from the North West.”

Andy Burnham, Mayor of Manchester, added, “We’re proud to welcome the UK premiere of Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical to Manchester, a city that celebrates creativity, diversity, and international storytelling. This iconic reimagining of a beloved Indian film is a landmark moment for cultural collaboration between the UK and India, and we’re honoured that Manchester is at the heart of it.”

What Did Yash Raj Films Say About The Musical?

Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, shared: “It is always a great honour for us to take India and its stories to the world. We are thrilled to open Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical at the magnificent and historic Manchester Opera House. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is not only YRF’s treasured IP but it is one of the biggest IPs in the history of Indian cinema, a story that has resonated with people worldwide for over 30 years now. We look forward to sharing this magical version of DDLJ with those who cherish the original film, as well as introducing the charm of DDLJ to new audiences for the first time!”

“We hope we entertain everyone with Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical as we bring all the big, bold flavours of a Bollywood film to the UK stage! YRF is immensely thankful to Lisa Nandy, Secretary of State for Culture, for her best wishes for CFIL and her brilliant effort in forging deep cultural ties with India. We are grateful to the beautiful city of Manchester, the historic Manchester Opera House & the Mayor of Manchester for the warm hospitality and opportunity that empowers us to showcase our country to the people of the city,” he added.

What Is Known About The Creative Team Behind Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical?

The award-winning creative team for Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical includes Book and Lyrics by Nell Benjamin (Mean Girls with Tina Fey, Olivier Award winner for Legally Blonde with Laurence O’Keefe), music by Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani, choreography by Rob Ashford (Tony, Olivier and Emmy Award winner whose credits include Frozen, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying on Broadway), co-choreography – Indian Dances by Shruti Merchant (Ladies vs. Ricky Bahl, Taj Express).

The scenic design is by Derek McLane (two-time Tony Award winner whose credits include MJ the Musical and Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway and West End), casting by David Grindrod CDG for Grindrod Burton Casting, Lighting Design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Tony Gayle, and video design by Akhila Krishnan. Ted Arthur is the musical supervisor and arranger, while Benjamin Holder handles musical direction.

