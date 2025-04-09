Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is more than just a film—it’s an emotion for millions. Now, nearly 30 years after its release, the movie is getting a special honour in the heart of London. A bronze statue of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, recreating their famous pose from the film, will be unveiled at Leicester Square in Spring 2025.

This isn’t just a regular tribute. It marks the first time a Bollywood film will be included in the Scenes in the Square trail. The trail already features global icons like Harry Potter, Batman, and Mary Poppins. With this new addition, Indian cinema officially gets a permanent spot in one of the world’s most visited movie landmarks.

Leicester Square Welcomes Bollywood’s Timeless Classic

As reports confirmed, the Heart of London Business Alliance has announced the tribute. For those unaware, Leicester Square has long been a destination for film lovers, with over 100 years of cinematic history. Adding SRK and Kajol’s DDLJ moment highlights Bollywood’s growing influence on the world film map.

SRK – KAJOL STATUE FROM 'DDLJ' TO BE UNVEILED IN LONDON… #YashRajFilms' iconic blockbuster #DilwaleDulhaniaLeJayenge will be immortalized with the first-ever bronze statue honoring #Indian cinema in #London's #LeicesterSquare, set to be unveiled in Spring 2025. This landmark… pic.twitter.com/y5bxZHAWcd — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 9, 2025

DDLJ, released in 1995, is one of the most successful Indian films of all time. Directed by Aditya Chopra, the movie redefined love stories in Indian cinema.

Where Is The Iconic DDLJ Bronze Statue Located?

According to Financial Express, the official press release confirms that the bronze statue will be placed along the eastern terrace, just outside the iconic Odeon Cinema, in honour of the scene from the film.

Mark Williams, Deputy Chief Executive at Heart of London Business Alliance, shared his enthusiasm about the statue’s addition to the Scenes in the Square trail. He said, “It’s fantastic to have the opportunity to add to our trail Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, who are such titans of international cinema. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is one of the most successful and important Bollywood films of all time, and we’re excited by the prospect of bringing to the trail the first film that actually features Leicester Square as a location. The statue is a fitting tribute to the global popularity of Bollywood and a celebration of London’s rich diversity. We’re in no doubt it will attract fans from all around the world to Leicester Square, the home of film and entertainment.”

All in all, it’s a proud moment not just for Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol fans, but for every Indian cinema lover witnessing Bollywood’s legacy shine on the world stage.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: When Jeetendra & Hema Malini’s Wedding ‘Under Family Pressure’ Was Ruined By Dharmendra & Ekta Kapoor’s Mom – The Weird Love Square Story!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News