In an industry where speculation often travels faster than confirmation, Bollywood has always had its fair share of casting rumors that are nothing more than a myth. One such longstanding rumor has revolved around the blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. It was a film that not only defined Sunny Deol’s legacy but also catapulted Ameesha Patel to stardom as the soft-spoken, resilient Sakina.

For years, whispers suggested that the role was first offered to Kajol, one of the most celebrated and discerning actors of her generation. The idea has intrigued fans, imagining how Kajol’s dynamic screen presence might have shaped the film. But as it turns out, that image is purely fictional. At a recent event, Kajol finally addressed the speculation, setting the record straight.

Kajol denies getting an offer from Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

Speaking at News18’s Rising Bharat Summit in New Delhi, Kajol firmly dismissed the widely circulated claim that she was the original choice for Sakina in Gadar. “Gadar was not offered to me. It was a rumour,” she stated, shutting down years of fan speculation with the kind of clarity only she can deliver.

Without revealing any specific projects, she admitted that numerous films had come her way over the years, some of which went on to become successful, others not. But Kajol, in her typical candid fashion, added, “A lot of films were offered to me. I will not name them. Those films have been made. Some were hits, others weren’t. I think you can’t claim work which you haven’t done.”

In the same conversation, Kajol also touched on her decision to go simply by ‘Kajol’. When entering the industry, her mother and veteran actor Tanuja had asked if she wanted to use her illustrious surname, given the legacy of her grandparents. But Kajol resisted. “It was a conscious choice. Meri maa ne mujhe puchha tha jab main pictures mein aana chahti thi… Mujhe uss waqt, aur abhi bhi, lagta hai ki mujhe kisi ki tarafdaari nahi karni thi,” she explained.

