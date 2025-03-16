Kajol, along with Rekha, carve out a significant space for themselves in India’s film industry with their larger-than-life personalities and film careers. However, in 1996, the two leading ladies found themselves smack in the midst of a controversy when they featured in a sultry photoshoot that divided the industry and fans alike.

Rekha was an established superstar at the time and Kajol was basking in the glory of the 1993 blockbuster Baazigar. While both of these divas did not get the chance to act together, they eventually did join hands for a daring photoshoot for a leading entertainment magazine.

The photoshoot had the Kajol and Rekha sharing a single oversized off-shoulder sweater which was used to cover both their upper bodies. Today, that image can be considered tame, however it was bold and unconventional for its time in 1996. The photoshoot rubbed a lot of people the wrong way and the actresses faced furious backlash for the sensuous attire and portrayal.

Regardless of the disapproval from the audience, Rekha and Kajol did not let the controversies stir them. They have continued to remain unaffected by the backlash and continue achieving great heights in their careers. Kajol ridiculed the infamous photoshoot years later. In 2018 when she and Rekha attended Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ lavish wedding reception, they took a picture together, which Kajol humorously captioned, “Last time we clicked a picture together was in a sweater.”

With her debut Bollywood film Bekhudi in 1992, Kajol makes her way as the most successful actress in the industry. Marking over three decades of in the industry, she has many box office hits including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Karan Arjun, Gupt, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Rekha, on the other hand, has a permanent place as an evergreen icon of Indian Cinema. Renowned for her classical beauty and phenomenal acting, has from the very beginning continued to be a major force in Bollywood.

The 1996 photoshoot may have been shocking at the time, but nowadays, it shows just how much the views for boldness and expression in movie has changed. While both Rekha and Kajol continue to be praised for their participation in Indian cinema it shows that, controversies may always come and go, but talent always stands the test of time.

