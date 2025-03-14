Netizens couldn’t stop admiring Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s romantic moment from Holi Ka Dahan. Daughter Shweta Bachchan shared a glimpse of their intimate celebrations, and the romantic picture soon went viral. But the internet is now breaking over an old image of Rekha celebrating the festival with Big B’s wife. Scroll below for all the details!

As most know, Silsila marked the last film of Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan together. The story was way ahead of its time, based on a love triangle between Big B, his on-screen wife, and ex-lover. It was directed and produced by Yash Chopra and garnered a lot of attention, but unfortunately, it failed to impress the audience at the box office.

A sequence from Silsila featured Jaya Bachchan wishing Rekha a happy Holi. “Pehli holi ki bohot badhayi, aapke chehre pe gulaal kitna khil utha hai,” says Amitabh Bachchan’s wife as she applies holi to his ex-lover. Yash Raj Films also shared the viral clip during Holi back in 2019.

Reddit users have resurfaced the clip. The viral thread on BollyBlindsNGossip read, “Happy Holi from bffs Jaya & Rekha!!!”

A user reacted, “Rang isn’t the only thing jo barsega.”

Another wrote, “I believe they actually had a very amicable relationship between the two of them. In her interview with Simi, Rekha talks very fondly of Jaya, calling her ‘didi’ or something similar.”

“Amitabh be like T41727- Pati patni aur woh,” read a comment.

Another shared, “I hope someone photoshops Amitabh as SRK playing the dafli from Darr”

A comment read, “Someone go check on AB see if hes alright”

“The comments in this thread are PERFECT omg. Jaya-Rekha jokes are never going to get old tbh,” another reacted.

Another reacted, “This song, the whole movie actually is painful to watch.”

Take a look at the viral video here:

