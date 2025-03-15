Dilip Kumar and Raaj Kumar were two of the most celebrated actors in the Indian film industry. They had different personalities, and there were reports about their alleged rivalry and conflict. They shared the screen in Subhash Ghai’s Saudagar. During the filming, one day, Ghai had to cancel the shoot due to an incident caused by Raaj Kumar, which inflicted a lot of pain on Dilip. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Both were leading stars of the 1950s and 70s with different acting styles. According to reports, the late actors’ alleged feud stemmed from a slap while doing a scene for Ramanand Sagar’s Paigham. The Mughal-E-Azam star was reportedly a little too hard by Raaj, leading to their fallout. They decided not to work together again. There were reportedly separate shooting schedules to keep them apart as much as possible.

According to India Today’s report, actor Prashant Narayanan, an art director at Subhash Ghai’s Saudagar, shared an incident in an interview with Siddharth Kannan. Narayanan recalled what happened between Raaj Kumar and Dilip Kumar during the song Imli Ka Boota.

He recalled, “Dilip Kumar had told an assistant that he is wearing contact lenses, so nobody should throw ‘gulaal’ at his face. Three people went to Raaj Kumar to tell him not to throw color at Dilip Kumar’s face. At the last minute, Subhash ji also told him, ‘Raaj ji, just use a pinch of color.’ Now, if you repeat the same thing to Raaj Kumar four times, it won’t work.”

Prashant added, “They were facing each other, and I was standing in the middle with a tray which had Holi colors. As ‘action’ was called, Raaj Kumar, who was supposed to take only a pinch of color, took a fistful of it and threw it on Dilip Kumar’s face. Dilip Kumar seethed in pain, and Raaj Kumar stood there.” Realizing what he had done, Raaj Kumar asked to pack up for the day. Narayanan also said, “There was this unsaid friction on the set of ‘Saudagar,’ and it was a crazy feeling since you were in the middle of both these people.”

For the uninitiated, Saudagar was released in 1991 and featured Vivek Mushran, Manisha Koirala, Dilip Kumar, and Raaj Kumar. They both remain icons of Indian cinema, and their legendary performances continue to be celebrated.

