Holi festivities in Bollywood came to an abrupt end with the news of Ayan Mukerji losing his father. Veteran actor Deb Mukherjee passed away at the age of 83. He had not been keeping well for the past few days and passed away on the morning of March 14. His last rites took place at 4 PM in Mumbai.

Kajol Rushes With Mom Tanuja

As soon as the news broke, Ayan’s best friends Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt left their Holi party in Alibaug and rushed back to Mumbai. Kajol was the amongst the first ones to arrive at Ayan’s residence to pay last respect to his uncle. She was seen with mom Tanuja.

Slowly, the entire industry gathered to pay last respects to Deb Mukherjee, who was last seen in Shahid Kapoor’s film Kaminey. Karan Johar, Jaya Bachchan, Salim Khan, and others also arrived to pay their last respects. Jaya Bachchan, who was close to the Mukherjee family, was seen consoling Kajol while she grieved the passing away of her uncle.

Who Was Deb Mukherjee?

Deb Mukherjee was born to Sashadhar Mukherjee, owner of the famous Filmalaya Studios. His mother, Sati Devi, was the sister of the famous trio – Ashok Kumar, Anoop Kumar, and Kishore Kumar. Deb Mukherjee had 4 brothers and one sister. All his brothers were related to the industry. His elder brother Joy Mukherjee was a celebrated actor. Meanwhile, his other brother, Shomu Mukherjee, married the actress Tanuja. Kajol and Tanisha are their daughters.

Deb Mukherjee’s Family

Deb Mukherjee had a daughter, Sunita, from his first wife, while he had Ayan Mukerji, from his second marriage. Ayan’s sister Sunita is married to filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker.

Ranbir Kapoor Shoulders The Bier

In some pics shared by paparazzi Manav Mangalani, Ranbir Kapoor was seen shouldering the bier. Meanwhile, Kishore Kumar’s son Amit Kumar was also seen at the funeral.

Hrithik Roshan, Salim Khan, and Karan Johar were also seen at the funeral, paying their last respect to the late actor.

May his soul rest in peace. We extend our condolences to the Mukherjee family.

