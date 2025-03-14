It’s the festival of colors, Holi, today (March 14) with joy and fervor across the country. Holi parties have also been synonymous in Bollywood over the years. One of them was the Holi parties which were hosted by the legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor. However, did you know that his grandson and actor Ranbir Kapoor was terrified of these Holi parties as a kid? The actor had opened up about the same at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), which was held last year.

Ahead of Raj Kapoor’s 100th birth anniversary last year, Ranbir Kapoor paid a tribute to his grandfather at IFFI. There, he opened up about being frightened of the Barsaat director’s Holi parties. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor recalled being overwhelmed by these celebrations.

In a conversation with director Rahul Rawail at IFFI, Ranbir Kapoor said, “I was really young, so it was a very scary environment for me. Everyone was colored in black and many other colors, sabko aise truck mai fenka jaa raha hai. You might have better memories, I guess… You were right about that. Sab kaale neele peele hote the. It used to be a day celebration.”

However, Ranbir Kapoor was all praise for these celebrations too as he recollected how not only yesteryear actors but also technicians and crew members attended his grandfather Raj Kapoor’s Holi parties. The Animal actor said, “What I have heard is that not just the actors and actresses, it was everybody in the film industry. Even the people working in camera, production, everybody used to come and celebrate together.”

However, on a concluding note, Ranbir Kapoor added that eventually, these Holi parties were canceled because of an uncontrollable crowd. Since Raj Kapoor’s Holi parties had a walk-in system, several people used to enter the event which used to cause a lot of crowd and chaos. But apart from that, these parties do form a great deal of nostalgia for the Kapoor family.

