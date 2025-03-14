Randhir Kapoor is one of the most influential men in Bollywood. He’s known for his unfiltered nature, whether about his married life with Babita Kapoor or his daughters, Karisma and Kareena Kapoor. The veteran star once made an unexpected confession about Holi and enjoying the young female crowd during the festivities. Scroll below for a quick throwback.

During the second season of The Kapil Sharma Show, Randhir Kapoor graced the couch along with his daughter Karisma Kapoor. The host, Kapil Sharma, asked him about the old times when veteran stars would attend Holi parties.

Kapil Sharma questioned, “During Holi parties, which star would be keen on playing songs and dancing?” To this, Randhir Kapoor responded, “Raj Kapoor saab, Shami uncle, Shashi uncle, Sitara devi ji aati thi. Thoda traditional kisam ka atmosphere rehta tha. Fir jab se ye rang aa gaya, zamaane badal gaye, shakle badal gayi logo ki… koi pehchaane nahi jaate the. (The atmosphere was more traditional. Then came this new generation with colors; people would barely be recognized.)”

Randhir Kapoor continued, “Fir aise din aaye ki log chedne lage ek dusre ko jo ek dusre ko pehchante nahi the. Aur ladkio ne ana band kar dia… baal kharab ho jate the, nakhoon kharab ho jaate the ki ‘firse hume beauty parlour jana padega.’ Nayi pidi ki jitni ladkiya thi, sabne aana band kar dia. Toh jab ye ladkio ne aana band kar diya, mujhe aur Rishi ko bhi pasand nahi ata tha. Maza nahi aata tha. (People started teasing each other. Women also stopped coming because they would have to go to beauty parlors to fix their nails and hair. All the women from new generation stopped coming and I and Rishi would not like that. We also stopped enjoying.)”

The confession left Archana Puran Singh, Kapil Sharma and the crowd in splits. Karisma Kapoor, on the other hand, laughed but was seemingly in disbelief.

