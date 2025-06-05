Indian actor Muzammil Ibrahim, who’s known for his roles in Dhoka and Special Ops, has made some sensational claims. The 39-year-old actor claims Pooja Bhatt was extremely abusive towards him. If that’s not enough, he also alleged he was in a relationship with Deepika Padukone for two years. Scroll below for all the details!

Muzammil Ibrahim claims he broke up with Deepika Padukone

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, the Will You Marry Me? actor claims he began dating Deepika Padukone shortly during her early days when she moved to Mumbai. But that’s not it; he even claims he was on talking terms with the Piku actress until she got married to Ranveer Singh in 2019.

Muzammil Ibrahim said, “We were in a relationship for two years. I was a star at that time, she was not. She is a superstar now. Everyone knows her, nobody knows me. I am a big fan. I love watching her movies. She is a beautiful woman. She is doing so great but the fact is what it is Before she got married, we would talk sometimes.”

Muzammil also added that he had more money than Deepika Padukone, as he was earning better. Due to the financial constraints, they would often take rickshaw rides.

Muzammil Ibrahim calls Pooja Bhatt “extremely abusive”

On the other hand, Ibrahim made serious allegations against his Dhokaa star Pooja Bhatt. He shared, “Pooja Bhatt had a temperament which was very difficult and disrespectful towards actors. Mahesh Bhatt used to like me a lot. But Pooja said a lot of things about me. I don’t want to go into the details of it. I was very respectful towards her, but she had a very abusive nature. She was extremely abusive. I went through hell during its shoot. I suffered a lot, and I was very young. I got into depression because of it. I used to have nightmares. Every morning, I would pray to Allah to save me from her.”

