Bollywood is expanding the small-town family drama, and the latest film in the genre brings our beloved stars Pankaj Tripathi and Aditi Rao Hydari together. Both have teamed up for Varun V. Sharma’s movie titled Parivarik ManuRanjan. The movie is touted to be a heartfelt family entertainer of a perfectly mismatched duo, filled with laughter, love, chaos, and music. The latest update is that the film officially went on floors today, 5th June, in Lucknow.

About Parivarik ManuRanjan

Parivarik ManuRanjan’s exciting and unconventional cast promises to delight audiences across generations. This marks the first-ever on-screen collaboration between the versatile Pankaj Tripathi and the incredibly talented Aditi Rao Hydari. Parivarik ManuRanjanis set against the backdrop of the city of romance, culture, language, and food – Lucknow. The film effortlessly blends situational comedy with heartfelt emotion.

The Criminal Justice actor shared a few pictures with Aditi and the team on Instagram. The caption read, “Parivaar, hungama aur parivarik mahual ewam swaad! 🎬 Shoot begins for Parivarik ManuRanjan with the talented @aditiraohydari & directed by @varun.v.sharma 😄”

What The Cast & Director Have To Say About Parivarik ManuRanjan?

Bankrolled by Vinod Bhanushali and Himanshu Mehra and creatively produced by Ali Abbas Zafar, Parivarik ManuRanjan is directed by Varun V. Sharma and written by Brijendra Kala and Varun Sharma. This marks the beginning of the strategic partnership between Bhanushali Studios Limited and AAZ Films.

Speaking about the film, Tripathi shared, “There was something so charmingly simple and yet irresistibly funny about the script that I couldn’t say no. It’s the kind of story that sneaks up on you with its warmth. This is my first time working with Aditi, and I’ve always admired her craft towards acting. Also excited to creatively partner with Varun Sharma and Ali Abbas Zafar and Producers Vinod Bhanushali and Himanshu Mehra who are backing a story like this”

Aditi Rao Hydari added, “When I read the script, I smiled through it. For me it’s rare to come across a story in this universe. The situational comedy, the twists and the unexpected turns and more importantly the warmth and simplicity that is the heart of the story. Getting to work with Pankaj sir is going to be a treat. He is a master of this genre, and for me this is going to be a big learning experience and a joy.”

Director Varun V. Sharma added that “Parivarik ManuRanjan is a story that’s close to my heart—rooted in the chaos and comedy of life. With Pankaj sir and Aditi coming together for the first time, we’re excited to bring something refreshingly warm, honest, and hilariously relatable to the screen.”

