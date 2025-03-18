Megastar Chiranjeevi has been actively working on multiple projects since his comeback. He made a strong comeback after facing a series of setbacks with Waltair Veerayya which turned out to be a massive success. Following this he has been extra cautious in selecting his scripts. Currently he is busy with Vishwambhara directed by Vasishta and produced by UV Creations. The film expected to be a grand visual spectacle is progressing at a rapid pace with the makers aiming for a quick release.

Chiranjeevi is set to collaborate with young director Srikanth Odela for a new film after wrapping up Vishwambhara. Additionally he is reportedly teaming up with successful filmmaker Anil Ravipudi known for his recent blockbuster Sankranthi Ki Vastunnam, featuring Venkatesh and Aishwarya Rajesh.

According to recent reports from Telugu123, actress Aditi Rao Hydari has been approached to play the female lead in Chiranjeevi’s film with Anil Ravipudi. Aditi who gained recognition in Telugu cinema with movies like Sammohanam and Maha Samudram has also made a significant impact in Tamil cinema.

Following her marriage to actor Siddharth, Aditi has not announced any new film projects. If she signs this film then it would mark her comeback to Telugu cinema and her first major project post-marriage. Fans are eagerly waiting for an official confirmation regarding her role.

Aditi was last seen in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar which is a 2024 Hindi-language period drama series created and directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The show set during the Indian independence movement revolves around the lives of courtesans in Lahore’s Heera Mandi. It featured a star-studded cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha and others.

