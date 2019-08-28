Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, who has started shooting for his upcoming film “Mumbai Saga“, says it is going to be special.

Gupta on Tuesday tweeted that the film has great energy on set.

“Mumbai Saga Is Definitely Going To Be Special”: Sanjay Gupta

“‘Mumbai Saga‘ day 1 conquered in style. Great crew, great cast, great energy on set. This one is definitely going to be special.”

“Mumbai Saga” is a gangster drama set in the eighties and the nineties. It stars John Abraham, Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty in key roles.

The film, which is slated to release on June 19, 2020, also features Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy and Amole Gupte.

