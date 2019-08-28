Coolie No.1: Varun Dhawan & Sara Ali Khan’s Camaraderie Is Too Cute To Miss – WATCH!

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan are busy shooting for their upcoming film, Coolie No. 1 in Bangkok but time and again, they keep treating their fans with fun videos and lovely pictures. Varun’s wedding rumours with his girlfriend, Natasha Dalal are going strong and he will probably get married by next year. Varun shared a story of Sara on his Instagram and it’s all kind of cute.

Varun is known for his fun attitude in the industry and one can never get bored when he’s around. Varun and Sara are seen rehearsing for a dance sequence for Coolie No. 1, while Varun is teasing and ragging Sara in the video. Take a look at the video:

Going by the rumours, Sara is dating her fellow co-star and actor Kartik Aaryan and his often seen doing PDA with him. Sara is known for her grounded nature and was recently appreciated by Rishi Kapoor for carrying her bags on her own while exiting the airport. Sara will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Aajkal opposite Kartik Aaryan and Varun on the other hand has Street Dancer 3D lined up for release next year.

