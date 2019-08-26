Coolie No. 1: Varun Dhawan & Sara Ali Khan Twin In Yellow As They Rehearse With ‘Masterji’ Ganesh Acharya

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan are all set to entertain together in David Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1. The actors started shooting for the same this month and have got their fans excited with the pics and videos they share from the sets.

Coolie No. 1 is an official adaptation of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s 1995 film of the same name. So to get the essence of the original film, the actors will be choreographed for songs by choreographer Ganesh Acharya.

Today, Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram page to share a photo with Sara Ali Khan and Ganesh Acharya from their dance rehearsal. Both the actors are twinning in yellow and are smiling at the camera. The October actor captioned the pic, “MASTERJI @ganeshacharyaa 🙏🙏

@saraalikhan95 👏👏👧🏻👶 #coolieno1

(Sara ji ने मेरे वस्त्र के रंग को copy किया।) 🥇😈”.

Check out the picture below:

Coolie No 1 will hit the screens on May 1, 2020.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan is all set to romance Kartik Aaryan in Aaj Kal which is directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film is slated to release during Valentine’s 2020.

On the other hand, Varun Dhawan will shake a leg again with Shraddha Kapoor in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D. The film also stars Prabhudheva and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles. Street Dancer 3D is scheduled to release next year on January 24.

How excited are you to see the coolest duo Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan in Coolie No. 1? Let us know in the comments below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!