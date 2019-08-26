Mission Mangal Box Office Day 11: Has A Huge Sunday, Is Yet Another Big Century For Akshay Kumar After 2.0 & Kesari

As was pretty much on the cards, Mission Mangal had another fantastic day in theaters. The trending so far for the film has been quite impressive and that was evidenced yet again on Sunday as 15.30 crores came in. The film had collected 13.32 crores on Saturday, so this is yet another jump. Of course it is not at a scale of Friday to Saturday since these were partial holidays. Still, to gather such massive numbers on the 11th day is no mean feat either.

In the process, the film has now not just gone past the 150 crores mark but also Kesari lifetime of 153 crores, and that too by a distance as the overall collections stand at 164.61 crores.

Akshay Kumar has beaten the record of his own film in a matter of just five months and in two months from now there would be another biggie, Housefull 4, which is set to be even bigger.

It has been one meteoric journey for Akshay Kumar as now he has been scoring big hundreds on a consistent note. He had closed 2018 with 2.0 (Hindi) which had netted 188 crores and post that Kesari and Mission Mangal have been huge too.

