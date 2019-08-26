Shilpa Shinde On Mika Singh’s Apology: “He Must Have Been Pressurized”; Challenges FWICE’s Decision!

Recently, Federation Of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) banned Mika Singh for performing in Pakistan amidst tensions between both the countries after Article 370 was revoked in Jammu & Kashmir. Even Salman Khan after the annoucement of his upcoming tour which included the singer was threatened to face the consequences if he works with Mika. Now, Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde is reacting to the entire controversy and has challenged the Federation’s decision.

In an conversation with Times Of India, Shilpa has put forth her views on the controversy and called the entire act disrespectful to Indian artistes. She began, “If our Government is giving him (Mika Singh) visa, who is the federation to stop him from performing in Pakistan? We are bringing shame to our own artistes by commenting about them.”

On Mika Singh apologizing to the association, she reacted, “I think he must have been pressurised to apologise. See, when I quit Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain even I was asked to apologise and comeback but I did not do as I never cared about my career. I didn’t even worry if I would get work after it or not. But everyone’s case is different. He must be under pressure and that’s the reason he apologised. None of us have heard the apology who knows what is the truth (laughs)… A person who has entertained you so much you are abusing and trolling him.”

“I have hundred different ways to entertain people and with so many platforms today I can do that. Who are these federation people to stop me or any artiste. Do I need to say Pakistan murdabad to show my love for country? How can anyone else decide if I love my country on not. If I stop performing in Pakistan or start saying bad things about them then I will become patriotic. What kind of logic is this? If you really want to show the love for your country go and join arm forces,” she concluded.

