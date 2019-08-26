Satte Pe Satta Remake: Anushka Sharma & Priyanka Chopra – The New Entrants Opposite Hrithik Roshan?

Talks around the remake of Satte Pe Satta are really getting intense as several speculations are coming to the lights, every day. After zeroing down to Hrithik Roshan’s name for a male lead, looks like the hunt for a leading actress is still on. Earlier, Deepika Padukone was said to be the part of the cast but now, other two names including Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra, are on the contender list.

A report in Deccan Chronicle states that both Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra are in the race for playing a female lead, essayed by Hema Malini in the original. As Deepika shares a good equation with both Rohit Shetty and Farah Khan, the actress still has an upper hand.

A few days ago, Kriti Sanon was said to be a part of the remake but she might end up playing a second female lead in the multistarrer.

“It is a big film, so everyone wants to be in a film that will be talked about a lot. It also adds to their brand value to be a part of a box office ensemble. There is a lot of casting left. There are eight couples in the film, but the lead man has a double role, so it will be eight girls for seven boys. Once the leads are cast, you will see a mad scramble for the other roles,” the source added.

