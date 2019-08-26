Batla House Box Office Day 11: It’s Quite Good On Sunday, Nikkhil Advani Scores Well For His Emmay Entertainment

After playing at the box office for 11 days, Batla House has now entered the 80s. The John Abraham starrer jumped further on Sunday as 7.21 crores came in, which is an improvement over Saturday numbers of 6.58 crores. With this, the film has now netted 83.78 crores and even regular fall in collections from this point on would easily take it past the 90 crores mark before the close of the week.

While that would ensure that John Abraham has his biggest solo success till date (as Satyameva Jayate would be left behind), it would also be a huge achievement for director Nikkhil Advani. He started his career with a major success in the form of Kal Ho Na Ho. However, after that, he had been waiting for a big grosser against his name, even though he did make some good movies in the interim period.

However, of late he has been making some interesting content with his banner Emmay Entertainment and partners Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani. That resulted in Airlift and Satyameva Jayate turning out to be very good successes while catering to class and mass audiences respectively. Their last release Baazaar too managed to find an audience and now Batla House is turning out to be huge as well. One now looks forward to what does Emmay plan next other than Satyameva Jayate 2 as that could well set things right for future.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!