Satyameva Jayate 2: John Abraham To Romance An Actress Who’s Making A Comeback After 15 Years!

After the success of Satyameva Jayate, John Abraham is all set to come up with Satyameva Jayate 2. The first part received a lot of love from the audiences and it was released on Independence Day.

After romancing Aisha Sharma, John will now be seen opposite Divya Khosla Kumar in the Milap Zaveri directorial.

Divya made her acting debut in 2004 in Anil Sharma’s film, Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo opposite Akshay Kumar. Post the film, she got married to T-Series’ head Bhushan Kumar in 2005. She also directed around 20 music videos. In 2014, she made directed her film Yaariyan and then Sanam Re. Now with Satyameva Jayate 2, she is coming back to acting. A source close to the development informed Mumbai Mirror, “Milap had fleshed out strong characters for John and Manoj B Bajpayee in the first part. This time, he has written a memorable leading role for Divya. While SMJ2 will still pack a lot of punches, this time around it will be a commercial family entertainer with a patriotic flavour. What drew her to the project is that the role is integral to the narrative and will present her in an interesting light.”

It is also being said that Milap has locked the final draft and he will soon start the prep. SMJ 2 is expected to go on floors after Milap’s film Marjaavaan hits the theatres in October which stars Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria, Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!