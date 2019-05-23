Election Results 2019: Salman Khan To Make A Big Announcement Regarding Personal Life Today? Here Are The Possibilities!

Election Results 2019: Salman Khan along with his leading lady Katrina Kaif is busy promoting his upcoming period drama, Bharat, which is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Tired of being asked about when he’s getting married, the actor recently said he’ll be making a big announcement related to his personal life on the day of Election Results 2019, that is today.

Intriguing as it could be, we analyzed all the possibilities and here’s what could the announcement be all about:

1. Salman Khan may announce his wedding today!

We all know about his alleged affair with Iulia Vantur and it’s been going on since a while now. On the other hand, nobody is unaware about the soft corner for Katrina. Recently, during Zinda song launch, he clearly admitted with all smiles how he would want her to call him, “Meri Jaan” and the entire crowd went in awe! May be it’s just time, and the actor really is ready to finally settle down.

2. Is he adopting a kid?

On the contrary, the actor also made a statement which is going viral all around the internet that he’s looking forward to have a child, but doesn’t want a mother. Recently, there were also rumours that like his friends – Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Farah Khan Kunder amongst others, the actor is also considering adoption.

3. Will he rubbish all wedding/ adoption rumours for once and all?

The actor has completed more than 25 years in the Industry and well, there’s a limit and he definitely would have reached his saturation point of being continuously asked about settling plans. Will Salman put an end to all the rumours and clear the air with no wedding or kid, for once and all?

4. Promotion within Promotions?

Well, we all know how it works. Promotions are for increasing curiosity amongst the viewers and when it’s Sallu bhai, it’s all worth it. The actor might be promoting an altogether different venture or it might be anything related to his upcoming movies. What do y’all think?

We have put in all the possibilities, now let’s see what the actor actually has in store for us. Only time will tell, and until then, all we can do is anticipate!

