Batla House Box Office Day 10: Jumps Over 50% On 2nd Saturday, Is A Hit

Batla House has established itself well at the box office. There is a steady set of audiences coming in for the film and the all around positive feedback is further ensuring that the momentum only increases further. This was evidenced on the second Saturday when the collections touched 6.58 crores. This is more than 50% jump over second Friday numbers of 4.15 crores which pretty much tells the tale.

Even if one accounts for partial holiday of Janamashtami helping the cause for this John Abraham starrer, a film still needs to be good enough to record such numbers. This is where content put together by Nikkhil Advani is coming into play. Despite the subject being high on drama and mainly aimed at the youth with not much for the kids, Batla House is keeping its flag high and marching well at the box office.

The film has collected 76.57 crores already and would be in 83-84 crores range before the weekend comes to a close. While 90 crores would be comfortably surpassed before the close of second week, it would be interesting to see how it progresses from 90-100 crores after the release of Saaho. What matters though is that the film is a hit and yet another winner for Bollywood in 2019.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!