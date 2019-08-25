Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Gives A Major Twist; 28 Days To Finale Rather Than The Usual 105!

Bigg Boss 13 is going to be different & that’s the warcry of the makers this time around. Salman Khan returns as the host as he’s the sole warrior keeping together the reality show. Producers have dropped a new promo which reveals some very interesting twists about the upcoming season.

After the change of the location from Lonavala to Mumbai, there have been quite a few revelations about the theme of the show. In the new promo, we can see Salman donning a station master’s attire. Check out the promo below:

Colors TV posted the promo with the caption, “Get ready to hop on to the #BB13 entertainment express along with @vivo_india ek dum fatafat! #BiggBoss13 Coming soon! @beingsalmankhan.” In the promo Salman says, “Yeh season hai mera, bohot hi tedha (This season is mine and quite twisted).”

The first thing to notice in the video, after a very forced brand promotion, is Salman announces that this season will reach the finale in just 4 weeks. Now, only time will tell what twisted twist is this & whether we’ll get just 28 days instead of the usual 100-105 days.

Apart from the show, Salman Khan is busy with Dabangg 3 which brings back his union with Prabhudheva. The movie also stars Sonakshi Sinha and is all set to release on 20th December 2019. He also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah opposite Alia Bhatt.

