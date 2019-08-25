Mission Mangal Box Office Day 10: It’s Excellent On Second Saturday, Just A Few Lakhs Short Of 150 Crore Club

Mission Mangal enjoyed excellent collections on its second Saturday as the weekend holiday coupled with partial holiday of Janamashtami in some parts of the country resulted in further increase in footfalls. The Jagan Shakti directed film collected 13.32 crores more which is a huge jump over the second Friday numbers of 7.83 crores.

Though accepted films typically show an upswing on the Saturdays, the quantum demonstrated by Mission Mangal is on a different level altogether. First and foremost, it isn’t one of those films from which one expects blockbuster trending. Secondly, there is Batla House running alongside as well and it has started finding its audiences in the multiplexes as well for last many days. Still, Mission Mangal is pretty much unstoppable and that has ensured that while it is a superhit for sure, even a blockbuster tag could come calling if the trending sustains well.

So far, the Akshay Kumar starrer has collected 149.31 crores and while that was just a few lakhs short of the 150 Crore Club last night, it has pretty much achieved this milestone as you read this. In fact as the day comes to a close, the collections would be in the vicinity of the 165 crores mark and from there its journey towards a potential 200 Crore Club would begin.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder

