Koimoi Bollywood Music Countdown July 2019 RESULTS: Akshay Kumar Surprises BIG Time & It’s Not Mission Mangal

Koimoi Bollywood Music Countdown July 2019 RESULTS: With some old songs and some new from the old movies, we are here with the results of July 2019’s ‘Koimoi Bollywood Music Countdown‘. There was an addition of as high as 6 new songs in the list. From Nora Fatehi’s O Saki Saki to Akshay Kumar’s Dil Mein Mars Hai from Mission Mangal, let’s see which song has claimed the throne of last month.

Let’s take a look at the results to know the songs that are raging more amongst the audience!

Surprisingly, the song that has topped the list isn’t from Kabir Singh or any of our latest additions. It’s Kesari‘s Teri Mitti! Yes, we’re as surprised as you guys are. The song has scored over 27% of the total votes to gain the #1 position. With just a little over 15%, last month’s topper, Kabir Singh‘s Bekhayali, slips a position. Another song from Kesari, Ve Maahi is at 3rd position with 14% of votes.

Check out the poll below to know which song stands where. Here was the result for the Koimoi Bollywood Music Countdown of the month of June. Stick to this space to see what songs make to the next month and how many new are included in it.