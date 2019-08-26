Valmiki Poster OUT! Pooja Hegde Rides A Bicycle As A Village Belle

Gorgeous actress Pooja Hegde who is known for her glamorous and stylish roles, had a surprise for her fans yesterday evening, as the Duvvada Jagannadham actress took on social media to share her first look from her upcoming release, Valmiki.

The actress in the first look poster can be seen as traditional avatar donned in a half saree riding a bicycle through a market in a village.

The actress also revealed her character name in the film along with the first look poster, as she tweeted:

Pooja, in the film, will be seen opposite south heartthrob, Varun Tej in the lead role.

Apart from Pooja and Varun, Valmiki also stars Ataharvaa, Mrinalini Ravi along with others in major roles.

The Pooja starrer is been directed by Harish Shankar and co-produced by Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta.

Valmiki will hit big screens on 13th September.

Apart from Valmiki, Pooja also has two other big projects in form of Bollywood release Housefull 4 and Telugu release Ala Vaikuntapuramlo.

Talking about Housefull 4, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Boman Irani among others.

Housefull 4 will release on the big screen on 25th October on Diwali weekend.

The film has been directed by Farhad Samji.

When it comes to Ala Vaikuntapuramlo, the actress will be seen opposite Allu Arjun in lead. The film also stars Murali Sharma and Tabu in major roles.

Ala Vaikuntapuramlo is been directed by Trivikram Srinivas and will hit big screens early next year.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!