EXCLUSIVE! Sacred Games 2: Harshita Gaur Gets Candid About Working With Anurag Kashyap, Shares An Unseen BTS Pic

After waiting for a year, the audience finally got to see the second season of Sacred Games which has been streaming since August 15. The second season had Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan and Pankaj Tripathi reprising their roles of Ganesh Gaitonde, Sartaj Singh and Guruji, respectively. Sacred Games 2 also had a new addition in the cast such as Surveen Chawla as Jojo, Harshita Gaur as Mary and Amruta Subhash as a RAW agent.

Surveen Chawla’s Jojo plays a key role in bringing the storm in Gaitonde’s life while her life itself is full of guilt because of something related to her sister, Mary (Harshita). After Mirzapur, Harshita Gaur has been a part of another huge web series which has received a worldwide appreciation.

When Harshita was asked about her experience of working with director Anurag Kashyap and being a part of a Netflix series which has a grand reach, she said, “I had a great time shooting with Anurag Kashyap and his team. It was always a dream to work with one of the finest directors like him. I have always appreciated his work and I am glad I got this opportunity. I can definitely say that it was a brief but fulfilling character in itself and I look forward to working with Anurag again.”

The actress added, “The team made me feel at home regardless of whatever time we were shooting. There were days when I was shooting for 2 projects and used to pass out on the sets on the sofa itself. They didn’t even use to wake me up and let me sleep till my next shot was ready.”

Harshita Gaur revealed that there was a scene in the show which had a poster of a movie her character Mary is a part of. The name of the movie is Naag Kanya in which she plays the Naagin.

Sacred Games 2 received mixed reviews. However, the audience is shaken with the ending and are eagerly waiting and hoping that there’s another season.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!