Sad News For Ranveer Singh Fans As ‘An Evening With Ranveer’ Gets Postponed In UK!

Now this is something very saddening for die-hard fans of Bollywood sensation Ranveer Singh in UK, who have been waiting for ‘An Evening With Ranveer Singh’ from past number of days where they could have meet up with their favourite star at the event, which was to take place tomorrow (1st September) at the Arena Stadium in Birmingham. The event has been postponed by the organizers following reasons yet to be known.

Given the massive popularity he shares in UK, the actor was supposed to host the event where he could interact with his fans, share his journey as an actor in Bollywood i.e his journey from Bittoo (Band Baaja Baraat) to Murad (Gully Boy) and even a small meet and greet segment with the fans.

The organizers of the event took on Instagram to share news about the event getting postponed, as they wrote , “Groundshaker UK regrets to inform you that due to unforeseen and unavoidable operational reasons, the event “An Evening with Ranveer Singh” has had to be postponed. We regret the inconvenience that this may cause you and deeply apologise for the same. Anyone who has purchased tickets for this event should contact The Ticket Factory where you will receive a full refund. Our sincere apologies again to everyone who were looking forward to attending the show this weekend. We appreciate your kind understanding.”

Talking about his film ‘83, the film is based on the 1983 Cricket World Cup and Ranveer will be seen essaying the role of Kapil Dev.

Apart from Ranveer, the biopic also stars Ranveer’s wife and actress, Deepika Padukone in an important role.

’83, is slated for release on 10th April 2020.

