Saaho Box Office Day 2 Advance Booking (Hindi): Another Huge Day On The Cards!

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho (Hindi) has taken a terrific start at the box office on its opening day. It’s highly commendable that despite being a regular Friday release, the movie has managed to clock third-biggest start of the year after Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal and Salman Khan’s Bharat, if only Hindi releases are considered. Now, contrary to this, mixed to poor word-of-mouth might take a toll from today onwards thus causing a dent in the movie’s business.

Let’s take a look at how Saaho is faring across the major centers of the country:

Mumbai

After a good opening day, Saaho has shown a decline on day 2 in the city. The advance ticket sale is on an average side with 15-20% shows filling fast, considering the huge pre-release buzz.

Delhi-NCR

The Capital region is impressive with around 40% shows are running to full to almost full occupancy in advance booking. Single screens are performing way better than multiplexes and looks like Baahubali fame is doing the talks for this Prabhas starrer. Tamil and Telugu versions too are decent.

Bengaluru

For Hindi version, Bengaluru is good with 20-25% shows filling fast. Telugu version is raking brilliant numbers with 40-45% shows are on the verge of houseful, while Tamil version is below average

Hyderabad

Hyderabad is ROCKING with all shows on filling fast mode for both Hindi and Telugu versions. Houseful boards are expected all over the city very soon.

Pune, Kolkata and Chennai

Pune is good with 20-25% shows are running to almost full occupancy in advance ticket sale.

Kolkata stays average with just 10-15% shows are filling fast.

Chennai is bringing in good numbers for all versions, with Hindi running to 60-65%, Tamil 25-30% and Telugu around 35-40% shows with almost full occupancy in advance booking.

