War Trailer Memes: This Hrithik Roshan VS Tiger Shroff Clash Is Giving Us A Dose Of Laughter!

The makers of Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff’s magnum opus, War, dropped the trailer yesterday and it received praises for its high octane action sequences along with the bombastic dialogues it consisted. The buzz is high and the audiences are intrigued further to witness the movie on the big screen, but what’s currently drawing our attention are those hilarious memes which went viral on social media soon after the trailer dropped.

From Tiger Shroff’s dhamakedaar dialogue, “Jo seekha hai, aapse seekha hai” to the action scenes and Vaani Kapoor’s sequences – it’s all made it to the meme gallery.

Check out some of the hilarious ones below:

Meanwhile, the trailer which released yesterday showcases Hrithik as the Guru out on a mission that seems to be against his own team and Tiger, his long time disciple, trying with all his strength to stop him. There are high-octane sequences, some heart thumping moments and Vaani Kapoor’s hotness is a bonus further added. Moreover, the moments with HR & Tiger involved in a physical war is the ultimate highlight of the trailer!

The hunting scenes in “War” has been shot in seven different countries, says the film’s director Siddharth Anand.

“‘War‘ is one of the most visually stunning films of our times and we have shot Hrithik and Tiger chasing and hunting against each other in seven different countries. We had to travel to Australia to shoot one of the key moments in the film,” Anand said in a statement.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the high-octane film that also stars Vaani Kapoor, is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on October 2.

