Dhurandhar 2 is wreaking havoc at the Indian box office, and in the coming days, it is expected to set new benchmarks. On opening day, the film smashed a century and, keeping the momentum intact, entered the 200 crore club on the second day. With such a historic run, Aditya Dhar has witnessed an increment in the Koimoi Directors’ Ranking, overtaking Siddharth Anand. Keep reading for a detailed report!

What is Koimoi Directors’ Ranking?

Indian directors are judged based on their Hindi/ Bollywood films in the coveted clubs – 100 crores, 200 crores, and so on. So, in the Koimoi Directors’ Ranking, 100 points will be awarded to directors if they have a film in the 100-crore club. Similarly, 200 points for a film in a 200-crore club, etc. For each movie in the top 10 overseas grossers, a filmmaker earns 50 points.

Aditya Dhar overtakes Siddharth Anand in Directors’ Ranking

Before the release of Dhurandhar 2, Aditya Dhar was ranked third in the Koimoi Directors’ Ranking, with 1050 points. With the magnum opus scoring a double century at the Indian box office in just 2 days, Dhar has witnessed a 200-point increase, pushing his overall tally to 1250. With this, he has surpassed Siddharth Anand (1150 points) to secure the second position.

By the end of the 4-day extended opening weekend, Dhurandhar 2 is expected to enter the 400 crore club at the Indian box office. With this, Aditya Dhar’s tally will move up to 1450 points, thus tying the score with Rohit Shetty (1450 points). Since Dhar has one 800-crore net grosser (Dhurandhar) in his kitty, while Shetty has none, Dhar will be placed higher in first position. So, in the next two days, Shetty will be dethroned from the top position.

Here’s the breakdown of Aditya Dhar’s 1250 points:

2 films in the 200 crore club (Uri – The Surgical Strike and Dhurandhar 2) = 400 points

1 film in the 800 crore club (Dhurandhar) = 800 points

1 film in the top 10 overseas grossers of Bollywood (Dhurandhar) = 50 points

To know more, visit the Koimoi Directors’ Ranking.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: O’Romeo Worldwide Box Office (Closing Collection): Shahid Kapoor Starrer Concludes Its Run Below 125 Crore

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News