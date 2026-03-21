Dhurandhar 2 created history, making the biggest opening for a Bollywood film at the overseas box office. The trends are unreal, as it is heading to clock a century within three days of release. Ranveer Singh starrer is now set to beat Simmba and become his 4th-highest-grossing film internationally. Scroll below for the day 2 update!

Dhurandhar: The Revenge Overseas Box Office Collection Day 2

According to estimates, Dhurandhar 2 collected 39.3 crore gross on day 2 of its overseas run. It maintained a fantastic hold after collecting 54.10 crore gross on the opening day, including premieres. The spy-action thriller sequel is experiencing strong trends in North America. It is also performing well in New Zealand and Germany, among other international circuits.

The total overseas collection has surged to 93.4 crore gross in only 2 days. Today, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan‘s film will make a smashing entry into the 100 crore club. Unstoppable!

Take a look at the day-wise breakdown at the overseas box office:

Day 1: 54.10 crore

Day 2: 39.3 crore

Total: 93.4 crore

Dhurandhar 2 vs Ranveer Singh’s top 5 overseas grossers!

Within 48 hours, Dhurandhar: The Revenge moved way past Gully Boy (71 crore) to emerge as Ranveer Singh’s 5th highest-grossing film at the overseas box office. Today, it will comfortably cross Simmba and take over the 4th spot. The trends are fantastic, and all eyes are on how soon Ranveer Singh’s starrer will surpass its predecessor and take over the #1 spot. History is in the making!

Check out Ranveer Singh’s highest-grossing films at the overseas box office (gross earnings):

Dhurandhar: 299.35 crore Padmaavat: 176 crore Rocky Aur Ranii Ki Prem Kahaani: 168 crore Simmba: 94 crore Dhurandhar 2: 93.4 crore

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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