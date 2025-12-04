Over the years, Ranveer Singh has delivered a wide range of memorable performances across genres. Known for his bold choices and striking versatility, the actor has built an impressive filmography – from his brilliant debut in Band Baaja Baaraat to standout roles in Lootera, Dil Dhadakne Do, Padmaavat, and ’83. As he now gears up for his highly anticipated action thriller, Dhurandhar, here’s a look at his five biggest box office hits in India and where you can stream them on OTT.

1. Padmaavat (2018)

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali IMDB Rating : 7.1/10

: 7.1/10 Box Office (India Net): ₹300.26 crores

₹300.26 crores Streaming On: Apple TV (Rent)

Plot: In medieval India, Queen Padmavati (Deepika Padukone) of Mewar lives with King Ratan Singh (Shahid Kapoor) until the tyrannical Sultan Alauddin Khilji (Ranveer Singh), obsessed with her beauty, attacks their kingdom to capture her.

2. Simmba (2018)

Director: Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty IMDB Rating : 5.5/10

: 5.5/10 Box Office (India Net) : ₹240.22 crores

: ₹240.22 crores Streaming On: Zee5

Plot: In this action-comedy, Ranveer Singh plays Simmba, a corrupt cop who misuses his power until a tragic crime affects someone close to him. The incident transforms him and motivates him to fight for justice against a dangerous criminal network.

3. Bajirao Mastani (2015)

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali IMDB Rating : 7.3/10

: 7.3/10 Box Office (India Net) : ₹184 crores

: ₹184 crores Streaming On: Eros Now

Plot: Set in the 18th century, the film follows Peshwa Bajirao (Ranveer Singh), a brilliant Maratha warrior who falls in love with Mastani (Deepika Padukone), a skilled princess and fighter. Priyanka Chopra played the role of his first wife, Kashibai.

4. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023)

Director: Karan Johar

Karan Johar IMDB Rating : 6.5/10

: 6.5/10 Box Office (India Net) : ₹153.3 crores

: ₹153.3 crores Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video & MX Player

Plot: Rocky (Ranveer Singh) and Rani (Alia Bhatt) fall in love despite coming from completely different families and backgrounds. To navigate these differences, they choose to live with each other’s families before marriage, resulting in a series of humorous and eye-opening experiences.

5. Gully Boy (2019)

Director: Zoya Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar IMDB Rating : 7.9/10

: 7.9/10 Box Office (India Net): ₹139.38 crores

₹139.38 crores Streaming On: YouTube (Rent/Buy)

Plot: The musical drama chronicles the journey of Murad (Ranveer Singh), an underdog rapper from Mumbai’s Dharavi, who rises from the streets to achieve his dream with the help of a rap artist, MC Sher (Siddhant Chaturvedi). The film also features Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Varma, Amruta Subhash, and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles.

