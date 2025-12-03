Dhanush has portrayed some remarkable love stories throughout his career, and among the most famous romantic dramas are Raanjhanaa and Tere Ishk Mein. The IMDb ratings of the movies are interestingly different, although they both managed to connect well with the audience.

Tere Ishk Mein vs Raanjhanaa IMDb Ratings

Raanjhanaa carries an IMDb score of 7.6 out of 10 with 37 thousand votes. The film has been around for over ten years, and its steady rating reflects its long-term impact and loyal fan base.

In contrast, Tere Ishk Mein is a fresh release and has already gathered attention with an IMDb rating of 8.0 out of 10, supported by 21 thousand votes. Even in its early run, the film has managed to strike a strong connection with viewers.

However, it is essential to note that the numbers may change over time as more people watch and rate the film.

More About Raanjhanaa & Tere Ishk Mein

Raanjhanaa, a lovely tale of love and loss that takes place in Varanasi, has been classified as a romantic drama. The narrative of the film revolves around Kundan, a boy who develops a strong feeling for Zoya during their childhood. With the passage of time, Zoya moves on with her life, but Kundan’s feelings remain just as strong. The movie depicts his change from being a happy, optimistic lover to a shady character involved in heartbreak, longing, and emotional turmoil, all of which are his efforts to woo her back again.

Check out the trailer of Raanjhanaa below:

On the other hand, Tere Ishk Mein is the latest love story with Dhanush and Kriti Sanon playing the principal characters. The movie presents love in both its aspects of being extremely powerful and, at the same time, painful through the story of tangled and troubled relationships. The film has been appreciated for its performances, music, and the chemistry between the lead pair.

Check out the trailer of Tere Ishk Mein below:

Overall Verdict

According to the present IMDb ratings, Tere Ishk Mein is at the top, while Raanjhanaa is a timeless classic and, hence, remains popular. Both films showcase Dhanush’s strength in portraying complex emotions, which is why they remain favorites for many fans.

