Dhanush and Kriti Sanon‘s Tere Ishk Mein is making waves at the box office and is loved by the audience. The film is getting a positive reaction from the audience. Many believe that it almost touched the level of Raanjhana.

However, in the movie, there is a major monologue with a significant reference to Raanjhana. In this article, let’s discuss the cameo presence and its reference to the cult classic romantic film.

Murari Cameo’s Presence Was A Reference To Raanjhana

When Shankar visited Banaras for the cremation of his father, he met a Pandit named Murari, who was from the Raanjhana universe. Murari not only did the rituals for Shankar’s father’s cremation but also advised him that, despite all the efforts, he would never get ‘Mukti’.

He wants Shankar to burn himself and shine so that Mukti one day begs him to accept her. Also, when Pandit enters this scene, the makers acknowledge the resemblance between Kundan and Shankar by saying that every love loser looks the same.

Even Murari told the story of Kundan without taking his name by saying how his friend, like a brother, died for the sake of love. He promised Shankar that if he died in the attempt to get Mukti, Banaras would perform his cremation too, as it does for every lover.

Additionally, the background music from Raanjhana played during this entire scene, confirming that this was the crossover moment between Tere Ishk Mein and Raanjhana.

Kundan Ignored, But Shankar Listened To Murari In Tere Ishk Mein

A crucial element demonstrated by Aanand L. Rai in Tere Ishk Mein is how Kundan disregarded his friend’s advice, whereas Shankar listened to him and followed his commands. In Raanjhana, when Murari advised him, Kundan ignored and suffered death as a result.

However, Shankar wants Murari to save him and eventually burns himself to shine with hard work like a star and emerges as a Flight lieutenant. This beautiful depiction of Aanand L. Rai is loved by the audience.

Once “Murari warned Kundhan ignored,

