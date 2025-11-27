Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are one of the most adored couples in the Bollywood industry. They tied the knot in April 2016 and welcomed their daughter, Devi, in November 2022. However, before the power couple met, they had both been in high-profile relationships. Karan was earlier married to Jennifer Winget and Shraddha Nigam, while Bipasha dated John Abraham and Dino Morea for several years. Let’s look back at the time when Bipasha Basu reflected on facing judgments for marrying Karan Singh Grover. Read on to know more.

Bipasha Basu Reflected On Being Criticised For Marrying Karan Singh Grover

According to the Indian Express, in an interview with the Times of India, actress Bipasha Basu opened up about being criticised and judged for marrying Karan Singh Grover since it was his third marriage. She shared, “It didn’t bother me, and we spoke about it. I believe that everyone has a journey, and it is very easy for anyone to exclaim, ‘Oh, this is his third marriage; nahi chalega, divorce ho jaayega.’ I tell people that you have to be in someone’s shoes to know their story and understand their journey. This world is full of cynics, and thankfully, I have never been cynical no matter what has happened in my life”

Bipasha Basu Shared Her Opinion On Bad Relationships & Failed Marriages

“I have always been a believer. And Karan is like that, too. I feel I am lucky, as I live only for love. And no man has given me more love and respect than Karan. I might not be looking for the same things in marriage that others do. I have my own checklist, and I have ticked my boxes accordingly. And I believe you can’t judge anyone for their bad relationships. I have had bad relationships, and I could have been easily married twice. The relationship could have been as deep, but I didn’t fall into the legality, and that is the only difference. You can’t condemn someone on the basis of a piece of paper,” Bipasha added.

Bipasha Basu Convinced Her Parents To Marry Karan Singh Grover

Earlier, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Bipasha revealed how she convinced her parents to marry Karan Singh Grover. She shared, “People make assumptions of the person that you are. They don’t even try to get to know human beings, and they judge them. And failed marriages does not mean that the human being is wrong. For me, I explained to my parents that the kind of relationship I had was longer and much bigger than his marriage. It’s just that I did not sign a piece of paper. So how does it make me different from him? Relationships don’t work out. It’s unfortunate, but in the longer run when you look back, you’re always happier.”

