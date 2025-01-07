Bipasha Basu turns a year older today (January 7). While her fans miss her presence in the acting sphere, she has managed to leave a rich legacy behind with her versatile roles and charming screen presence. This has also resulted in a solid bankability for Bipasha over the years. Here is looking at the actress’ net worth and assets.

Assets Owned By Bipasha Basu

The Omkara actress enjoys a lavish lifestyle. According to News18, she owns luxury cars ranging from Porsche Cayenne, Volkswagen Beetle, Audi Q, and Toyota Fortuna. She furthermore owns 3 luxurious bungalows, two in Mumbai and the third one in Kolkata.

Bipasha Basu’s Net Worth

According to Her Zindagi, as of 2024, Bipasha Basu’s net worth is reportedly a staggering 130 crores. Apart from her income through her movies, her net worth comprises of her earnings from brand endorsements, public appearances, commercial deals, and various investments. The actress charges around 2 crores for her stage shows. The actress furthermore charges around 1 to 3 crores for her movies.

The actress had also launched her fitness DVDs in 2005 and 2011 which had received a great response from the masses. Bipasha Basu, along with Malaika Arora and Sussanne Khan, also launched their own shopping portal called The Label Life. The Dhoom 2 actress’ section of the portal consists of makeup, statement shoes, bags, and accessories.

On the work front, Bipasha Basu’s last acting stint was the 2020 web series Dangerous. It also marked her debut in the digital sphere, and she was seen opposite her husband Karan Singh Grover in the same. However, the series failed to strike a chord with the masses. Her last film was the 2015 horror film Alone. She met her now-husband Karan Singh Grover on the sets of the film, and the duo soon fell in love. Despite her ongoing sabbatical from films, she often wins the hearts of her fans by sharing super cute videos of her toddler daughter Devi.

