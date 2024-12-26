Preity Zinta is inevitably one of the most adored female celebrities out there. Even now, some fans manifest her return on the big screen, and her public appearances are often quick to go viral on social media. Even though she took a sabbatical from movies after 2008, she established a strong entrepreneurial journey by becoming the owner of the IPL team, Punjab Kings. Over the years, her film career and journey as a businesswoman have catapulted her net worth and bankability.

Preity Zinta’s Journey

Preity Zinta made her Bollywood debut with the 1998 film Dil Se. Since then, there has been no looking back for the actress. She went on to do commercially successful and critically acclaimed films like Kal Ho Na Ho, Veer Zaara, Soldier, Dil Chahta Hai, Koi Mil Gaya, Kya Kehna, Dil Hai Tumhara, Lakshya, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, Mission Kashmir, Salaam Namaste, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke and others. However, she took a sabbatical after 2008 and focused on her entrepreneurial journey with her IPL team, Punjab Kings.

She also forayed into reality TV by judging the couple’s dance reality show Nach Baliye 7. Furthermore, the actress also ventured into hosting with her Bollywood chat show, Up Close & Personal With PZ. Preity Zinta did try to come back with some movies like Bhaiyaji Superhit and Ishq In Paris but they tanked at the box office.

Assets Owned By Preity Zinta

According to Lifestyle Asia, as she forayed into becoming the owner of Punjab Kings, she, along with Ness Wadia, Mohit Burman, and others, bought the team for 6.22 million crores in 2008. Since 2022, Punjab Kings has been the 9th most valuable IPL team with an estimated worth of 77.75 million crores. Preity invested a jaw-dropping 350 crore on the team.

She has two properties, one worth 7 crores in her hometown of Shimla and another in Beverly Hills, where she lives with her husband Gene Goodenough and two children. According to Lifestyle Asia, she also owns a studio, which is valued at a whopping 600 crores. The actress also owns some luxurious wheels.

She owns a Porsche and a BMW. She furthermore owns a Mercedes Benz E Class worth 58 lakhs. The actress is also the proud owner of a Lexus LX 470 Crossover worth 12 lakhs.

Preity Zinta’s Net Worth

According to Lifestyle Asia, Preity Zinta’s net worth as of 2024 is reportedly 183 crores. She charges 1.5 crores for her brand endorsements while her yearly income is around 12 crores. Well, needless to say that Bollywood’s dimpled queen does live a life of luxury which is a testimony to her hard work over the years.

