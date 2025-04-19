The previous week on The Young and the Restless saw Kyle and Jack finding deception at Jabot, Diane cornering Michael about Victor’s secret schemes, Traci leaving town for closure and Victor going full steam ahead to ensure massive downfall of the Abbott men be it Jack, Billy or even Kyle.

From surprising offers and tough choices to big secrets and revelations, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama series set in Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, April 21, 2025

The first episode of the week sees Nikki pointing her granddaughter Claire in the right direction. Is this somehow related to her romance with Kyle? On the other hand, Sally receives quite an interesting proposal from Billy. What is this about? Is this about their relationship or is he roping in his girlfriend for Abbott Communications? Lastly, Daniel finds himself at a crossroads. Is he going to quit working at Billy’s company? How will Billy react to it?

Tuesday, April 22, 2025

When Phyllis pushes Sally’s buttons, how will the latter react to it? Not too long ago, Phyllis was trying to act nice with Sally to get her to convince her boyfriend Billy about a risky business move. Now she is again back to her regular programming. Meanwhile, Kyle makes a tough decision. Is this about Jabot Cosmetics or his romance with Claire? On the other hand, Tessa comes to the rescue of someone in need of help. Who could it be?

Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Billy crosses the line to make a point. Is this related to Phyllis? Or Sally or even Daniel’s decision to leave? Elsewhere, Nate and Damian receive an update about Amy’s condition. Will it be good news or bad? Lastly, Holden keeps Audra on her toes. Is theirs a resurging romance in the making?

Thursday, April 24, 2025

When Victor keeps a secret from Nikki, what could it be about? Is it about his revenge plans against the Abbotts, particularly Jack? Or is it about something else? On the other hand, Claire opens up to Victoria and Cole. Will her parents be able to help her fix the problem in her life? Diane sets the stage for a big reveal. Will she be able to impress her dear family?

Friday, April 25, 2025

The final episode features Diane pulling out all the stops to impress Jack. Is this about her decision to design and revamp the space? Will he like what his wife did? Chelsea questions Adam’s motives while Lily gives Audra the third degree. Is this about Nate and Audra’s romance? Or something else?

