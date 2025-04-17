The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Victor setting a trap for Billy. On the other hand, Audra stretched the truth. Lastly, Jack and Kyle discover deception at Jabot. There’s a lot of exciting drama all set to air and lined up for avid watchers of the long-running soap opera.

There’s a lot to look forward to from business plotting to revenge plans and deceptive revelations to love triangles reaching climaxes. Here’s what the audience can expect from the April 17, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the successful daytime drama.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: April 17, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Victor standing his ground against the Abbotts. It is no secret that the Newman patriarch has an issue with the Abbott family men. Be it Jack, who has been his arch nemesis for decades, or Jack’s younger brother Billy, who has enmity with Victor’s son Adam, or even Jack’s son and the Abbott heir, Kyle. He has been actively plotting.

Against all of them, one at a time. After discovering deception at Jabot, Jack and Kyle’s father and son duo employed Elliot Matthison to play a double agent, hoping to get some intel to go against Victor. Will they be successful? When Victor stands his ground against the Abbotts, will he be successful? He has set a trap for Billy and roped in Audra against Kyle.

On the other hand, Jack and Diane plan their defense. While Victor is adamant about destroying the Abbott men and their family company, Jabot Cosmetics, the Abbotts aren’t going to let it happen. Will Jack and Diane be able to plot their own defense against the relentless Victor Newman? Or will the married couple have to face several obstacles to reach success?

It’s no secret that Victor is usually one step ahead of everyone else. Who will come out on top this time around? Will Audra successfully take her revenge from Kyle by separating him from his girlfriend Claire, Victor’s granddaughter? Victor has made it clear he detests their romance, which is why he roped in Audra to show Kyle’s reality to his granddaughter.

Lastly, Nikki tries to keep the peace. While Victor is busy spreading fires and causing chaos, his wife Nikki wants peace to remain. Will she be able to avoid the war between the Newmans and the Abbotts? Especially since Jack continues to remain her close friend and confidant, which Victor is also not happy about. Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless for more details about the same.

