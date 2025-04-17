In the previous Days of Our Lives episode, Maggie gives Philip orders. On the other hand, Xander refuses Kristen’s demands despite her keeping him at gunpoint. Meanwhile, Jada sets the record straight with Rafe about their relationship and future. Elsewhere, Sami and Kate meet and catch up.

Lastly, Gabi rages at JJ when she finds out he thought she could be the one who shot EJ. There are many more exciting scenes coming up on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the April 17, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the hit show.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: April 17, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Vivian stunning Xander. The long-kept secret is finally out. Vivian wants what is rightfully hers, and she will reveal big secrets in the process. When Vivian tells Xander that it was she who forged the letter that gave Philip a spot at Titan, how will he react? It’s because of the letter that the two brothers worked together and plotted.

But Vivian is not having any of it, considering she is now not even welcome at the Kiriakis mansion. So she tells him that Victor did not write the letter. Will this reveal shift the trajectory of the brothers, their growing bond, the takeovers, and the business plans? Up next on Days of Our Lives, Sarah confesses to Maggie.

What has she revealed to her? Has she shared the news about the forged letter as well? Has she confessed to keeping this a secret from her husband? Is Maggie going to give her some advice? Will Sarah come clean about the secret? But will it even matter since Xander knows?

Elsewhere on Days of Our Lives, Stephanie seeks Kayla’s advice. Will the mother be able to give her daughter some words of advice to fix the troubles she is dealing with? On the other hand, Alex shares a tense exchange with Philip. Alex is also aware of the truth of the forged letter but is keeping mum.

He is keeping it a secret because of his girlfriend, Stephanie. What will happen when he has a tense encounter with Philip? Is Alex going to warn him? Lastly, Marlena and Steve spar with Orpheus. The two are still in Estonia searching for her husband, John. What will it lead to when they face off against Orpheus? Will they get him to spill the truth, or will he simply stay firm?

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: 1923 Season 2: Yellowstone Prequel Shatters Records! Finale Draws 14M Viewers, Propelling Dutton Dynasty To New Heights

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News