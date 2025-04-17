The Dutton dynasty isn’t just surviving, it’s thriving, especially in the eyes of millions across the globe. The second season of 1923 galloped past expectations, drawing in a jaw-dropping 14 million viewers worldwide within its first week of the finale’s release.

That’s not just a win; it’s a landslide, marking a 41% surge over the Season 1 finale and making it the show’s most-watched episode ever. And it wasn’t just a strong finish; the entire second season consistently outpaced the first, pulling in an average viewership that was 1.5 times higher. The word got out that 1923 was the show to watch.

Paramount+’s Heavyweight Champion

Now, 1923 Season 2, with those numbers, rides alongside Landman and Tulsa King as one of Paramount+’s most-watched series globally. Taylor Sheridan, the powerhouse behind the entire Yellowstone universe, keeps stacking wins like poker chips at a high-stakes table. And let’s not forget, this is all happening under his massive deal with Paramount, where he’s not just making hits, he is the hit factory.

1923, set decades before the events of Yellowstone, follows Jacob and Cara Dutton, portrayed by the legendary Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, as they face off against nature’s fury, looming threats to their legacy, and a Montana landscape brimming with conflict. Season 2’s finale dialed the intensity, with Spencer Dutton (Brandon Sklenar) racing to reunite with his family just as the Dutton clan teetered on the edge of peril.

Season 2 of 1923 was a slow burn and frustrating to watch at times, but the 2 hour series Finale nailed it. Hell of an ending! pic.twitter.com/ppVwO0A0sR — thesundowners (@thesundowners1) April 6, 2025

Next Stop: 1944?

The story doesn’t stop there. Whispers of 1944, a direct sequel to 1923, are growing louder. Sklenar himself has hinted at the possibility of reprising his role as an older Spencer Dutton, and fans are already bracing for what’s next. According to Collider, Sklenar said, “Listen, I know that 1944 is a thing that they are planning on doing here, and maybe we see Spencer in 1944. That is something I would be interested in doing.”

And while Yellowstone wrapped its fifth and final season in late 2024, don’t expect Sheridan to ride off into the sunset. The ever-expanding universe is charging ahead with The Madison, a modern-day spinoff starring Michelle Pfeiffer, already in development. A series exploring the stormy saga of Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton is also on the horizon, promising more fire from Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser. Plus, a Kayce Dutton spinoff might be on deck for CBS, possibly bringing Luke Grimes back into the saddle.

Defend or die. The 1923 season 2 trailer is here! Don’t miss the epic premiere, February 23 on @ParamountPlus. #1923TV #ParamountPlus pic.twitter.com/F2pJ2anDIA — 1923 Official (@1923official) January 19, 2025

Both seasons of 1923 are now streaming exclusively on Paramount+, and if you’re not watching yet, well, the train’s already pulling out of the station.

