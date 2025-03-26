The anticipation surrounding 1923 had been building for months, but when it finally made its grand return, fans were left with one burning frustration.

The second season arrived last month, pulling viewers back into the tumultuous world of the Dutton family during the harsh realities of the Great Depression. But instead of a warm welcome, the cold grip of a brutal winter and an even chillier plot progression greeted them.

Where is Spencer?

As the latest episode aired, a familiar complaint echoed across social media. Fans weren’t just impatient; they were downright exasperated with a single, resounding complaint – a seemingly endless wait for one major character’s homecoming.

The frustration boiled over on Reddit, where one said, “Jesus, enough already. Just get Spencer home.” A second moaned, “The next show is called 1944. I get the feeling that 1944 is when Spencer finally makes it home.”

A third added, “I am frustrated with this as well, more specifically with this show, but I see what you’re saying with TV as a whole, but nothing has frustrated me like this. It’s weird to because it’s not like I’m not enjoying the show, but let’s get on with it already. They have almost 100 years worth of storyline they could play with in this show and they’re drrrrrrrraging it out.”

They continued, “I’m assuming it’s going to stay course though, unless they do a time jump, or something makes them have to rush it because why would they drag it like they are, and then all of a sudden zoom to Spencer being there? There’s probably going to be some obstacle every single episode that makes it longer and longer.”

Similar sentiments were echoed on X as well. One wrote, “I’ts ridiculous… episode 5 of only 8 episodes in season 2 of 1923 and Spencer is still making his way to Montana! It’s a bloody laborious trek and I’m losing the will to live! @1923official – Damn disappointing. No action and loads of padding out of storylines!”

Another added, “The pace of this season would make sense IF 1923 had another 3 or 4 seasons after this one. It’s beyond ridiculous that after 13 episodes in this series Spencer is still traveling to Montana and there are ONLY 3 episodes left. Taylor Sheridan needs a better writing team! #1923TV.”

A Darker, More Unsettling Tone in 1923

While the slow pacing was one issue, the season’s opening took a much more disturbing turn that has left some viewers uncomfortable.

The series had always been gritty, but this time, it veered into unsettling territory as scenes featuring sexual violence were deemed excessive, with some questioning if such brutality was truly necessary for the storyline.

“This season has gotten off to a sadistic start. I don’t know that I can continue watching this with this kind of violence,” said one on X. Another added, “Is it necessary for there to be so much sexual violence in #1923TV?”

For many, it was just “too much.” Some muted their screens, while others debated whether they could continue watching at all. What was meant to be an exciting return had instead left a portion of the audience frustrated and uneasy.

With 1923 still unfolding, the question remains: Will the show pick up the pace and bring Spencer home, or will fans be left waiting until the next decade—both in storyline and real-time?

