Yellowstone fans know Taylor Sheridan’s a master of drama. But what if we told you that some of the most chaotic moments aren’t on-screen? Yeah, Sheridan went full cowboy mode and sued one of his Yellowstone cast members over something unexpected: coffee. And no, it wasn’t Kevin Costner. This time, it was Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler).

Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch is gunning for Hauser’s Free Rein Coffee over a logo—cue dramatic music. According to Screen Rant, Bosque Ranch—the same ranch where Yellowstone is filmed—has beef with Free Rein’s logo looking way too similar to its own.

Both logos feature intertwined letters—“BR” for Bosque Ranch and “FR” for Free Rein. Sheridan’s suing for trademark infringement, unfair competition, and false advertising, saying Hauser’s brand is trying to confuse the public. Ouch.

But this isn’t Sheridan’s first showdown. In 2023, rumors started swirling about a major fallout between Sheridan and Kevin Costner. Apparently, Costner was dodging filming the second half of Yellowstone season 5. Sheridan was annoyed, and the Yellowstone world braced for some serious behind-the-scenes drama. But Costner and his team quickly shot those rumors down, claiming it was all about unpaid salary and creative differences. Costner even called it quits, and suddenly, Yellowstone season 5 part 2 became its grand finale.

So, while the Duttons were busy unraveling on-screen, Sheridan and Hauser’s coffee-related legal battle was brewing behind the scenes. Sheridan had launched his Bosque Ranch coffee in June, teaming up with Louisiana’s Community Coffee to roast beans that would give you a taste of the West (or, you know, the Duttons). But now it looks like Free Rein might be stirring things up with its logo, trying to ride the coattails of Bosque Ranch’s growing fame.

Is it a branding mistake or an intentional rip-off? Only time will tell, but one thing’s certain—this coffee feud is hotter than a Yellowstone campfire. Taylor Sheridan may have created a show full of epic showdowns, but now he’s playing out his own real-life courtroom drama. So next time you brew a cup of Bosque Ranch coffee, just know it’s not only the Duttons keeping things intense in the West. It turns out that the world of coffee branding can be just as wild.

Who knew that Yellowstone had more drama brewing off-screen than we ever expected?

