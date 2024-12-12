The final season of Yellowstone is wrapping up, and fans are literally on the edge of their seats waiting for the grand finale. Throughout the series, plenty of unexpected cameos have added a fun twist, keeping things fresh. From country legends to Hollywood stars, this show has never hesitated to surprise us. And once again, it is making headlines for its remarkable cameo line-ups. Yes, the supermodel Bella Hadid has made her mark in the Yellowstone universe, and it’s got everyone talking.

Bella Hadid’s Cameo In Yellowstone

The finale of Yellowstone is winding up, but like a classic show, it’s still throwing in some wild surprises. In episode 13 of season 5, we’ve got a special cameo from supermodel Bella Hadid, who plays Sadie, the girlfriend of horse trainer Travis Wheatley.

Sadie’s introduction comes when Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) shows up at Travis’ Texas ranch, and Sadie opens the door with a snarky, “You the masseuse?” Beth fires back, “Do I look like a f—ing masseuse?” To which Sadie coolly responds, “A very expensive one.”

Beth soon finds herself at a horse auction, watching Travis work his sales magic, and of course, Sadie is by his side, dressed in full Western gear, looking every bit the part. She’s got that classic cowboy chic with a tank, jeans, and a flannel tied around her waist. After watching Travis ride, Beth can’t help but admit, “OK, yeah, I get it.” Sadie’s cameo may be brief, but it definitely leaves an impression.

Other Cameos in Yellowstone

Bella Hadid isn’t the only guest star in episode 13. Bart Johnson (Blake Lively’s brother-in-law) also pops up, trying to hit on Beth at a bar while she’s out trying to cheer up Teeter during a girls’ night.

And if that wasn’t enough, the episode also features a live performance by the band Turnpike Troubadours during the auction at Yellowstone Ranch. It’s a perfect mix of star power and country vibes, making the episode even more unforgettable.

