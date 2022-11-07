Sadie Sink became a regular name with her stint in Stranger Things where she played the character of Maxine aka Max. The young actress now enjoys a massive fan following on social media and has proved her acting mettle through the Netflix original show. In a recent interview, Sink opened up on joining MCU and playing a Marvel superhero in their films. Can you guess what she said? Scroll below to read the scoop.

Post the success of Stranger Things, all the cast members of the show became really popular across the globe including the kids especially. Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLauglin and Gaten Matarazzo along with Sink enjoy a huge fan following across the globe.

Now coming back to the topic, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Sadie Sink of Stranger Things spilled the beans on rumours of her joining the MCU and said, “Oh! I saw this. I can, I’m denying these rumours. They’re… It’s not true. (laughs) No, I’ve seen the rumours. I don’t know where they came from. But, as of now, they’re not true. (chuckles).”

When asked if she would want to join Marvel and play a superhero, Sadie Sink said, “Sure… Oh, okay, I need to look at this fanart. Yeah, if the right superhero comes along, then sure. But, who wouldn’t want to play a superhero?”

When asked about which superhero she would want to play on the screen, the Stranger Things actress said, “I don’t know enough about it to know what superheroes are available at the moment. Like, how many are even left? I don’t know. I’ll keep my eye out, though.”

MCU, are you listening? We would love to see Sadie Sink kicking a*ses of villains in the Marvel universe.

What are your thoughts on Sink joining MCU? Tell us in the comments below.

